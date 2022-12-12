Left Menu

Rangasamy functioning as 'puppet CM', Tamilisai calling shots: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy as a puppet Chief Minister and meekly submitting before Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the territorial administration.Stalin, who attended a a local DMK leaders marriage function here on Monday, addressed the gathering after wishing the couple and said that his party would undoubtedly form the next government in Puducherry in the wake of the Assembly polls due in 2026.Stalin said the present government in Puducherry headed by AINRC had not done anything for the people.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:35 IST
Rangasamy functioning as 'puppet CM', Tamilisai calling shots: Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has dubbed his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy as a 'puppet Chief Minister' and 'meekly submitting' before Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the territorial administration.

Stalin, who attended a a local DMK leader's marriage function here on Monday, addressed the gathering after wishing the couple and said that his party would 'undoubtedly form the next government in Puducherry in the wake of the Assembly polls (due in 2026)'.

Stalin said the present government in Puducherry headed by AINRC had not done anything for the people. ''The government is elected by the people but has the government done anything for the people,'' he asked.

''Rangasamy is a tall leader -- height wise. But he should have effectively risen as and when the Lieutenant Governor called the shots. It is indeed a shame that such a situation prevails in Puducherry. Rangasamy might be a good man (nallavar) but he should be efficient (vallavar),'' Stalin said.

The DMK chief said it would not be a new development for his party to form the government in the Union Territory.

''There was a rule by DMK under the leadership of M O H Farook (in 1969) and also under the leaderships of M D R Ramachandran (in 1990) and R V Janakiraman (in 1996),'' Stalin said.

The cadres and leaders of the party in Puducherry should start working from now on to bring in 'DMK administration in Puducherry' akin to the model government in Tamil Nadu.

He said people here should be vigilant and take care that no space was available for the communal parties to hold reins of power.

The TN Chief Minister said DMK had a 'soft corner' for Puducherry and late party patriarch M Karunanidhi had accorded special consideration for the UT.

Former Education Minister of Puducherry S P Sivakumar, whose son's marriage took place on Monday, thanked the Stalin and other dignitaries for their presence at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022