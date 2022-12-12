Short but stormy session awaits Bihar assembly from Tuesday

Gloves are off as the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar and the opposition BJP gear up for the winter session of the assembly, beginning Tuesday, which, though short, is expected to be stormy nevertheless.

The opposition party, mortified since its unceremonious loss of power after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar junked the NDA, is emboldened by its recent victory in the Kurhani assembly by-poll and determined to put the government on the mat during the five-day session which comes to a close on December 19.

''Our victory in Kurhani has sent across a strong message that the people are disgusted with the backdoor power formation that Nitish Kumar and his new allies have come to represent. We fought the by-poll alone and surmounted the mammoth seven-party coalition,'' senior BJP leader and former minister Nitin Nabin told PTI.

He said that attempts to make RJD president Lalu Prasad’s kidney transplant an ''emotive issue'' by his son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav proved to be of no avail.

''We are now determined to raise strongly, on the floor of the House, the farjiwada (fraud) of this government which is making appointments against vacancies that were approved during the NDA regime and claiming to make giant strides in the direction of job creation,'' said Nabin, who is the MLA from Bankipur assembly segment that covers a major part of the state capital.

Notably, last week, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal had also issued a statement announcing that the party will ''stall'' the assembly proceedings if no headway was made with regard to fresh job creation, especially for those who have cleared teachers' eligibility tests.

Nabin also said, ''Nitish Kumar has given up maintaining a watch on law and order and development, blinded as he seems, by his national ambitions. He has abdicated his responsibilities as chief minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav is running the show through remote control. We will expose the government on the floor of the House.'' Another BJP MLA Haribhshan Thakur Bachol levelled the charge of ''Muslim appeasement'' against the 'Mahagathbandhan' and claimed that the government was going soft on the accused in the ghastly killing of a woman in Bhagalpur because they belonged to the minority community.

A middle-aged woman in Bhagalpur district died of the grievous injuries she suffered in an alleged attack by one Mohd Shakil earlier this month. Both Shakil and his brother were arrested.

However, RJD MLA Rishi Kumar Yadav dismissed the BJP's allegation saying ''the law is taking its course against the accused. Our government knows its responsibilities and discharges these assiduously. We are ready to answer any question raised by the opposition, provided they listen with patience''.

