Himachal CM seeks report on tenders in Jal Shakti dept by BJP govt in last 6 months

Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday sought submission of a comprehensive report on all tenders done during the last six months in Jal Shakti Department of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Besides this, the government directed the department to furnish reports on laying of foundation stones and inaugurations done during this period. The department will have to give the report to CM Sukhu within 72 hours.

"All pending tenders under process should be kept on hold and no work shall be awarded under ony circumstances, till further orders. No fresh tender shall be invited. No fresh appointment letter, Notice inviting applications in respect of para staff/other categories i.e. Para Pump Operator. para fitter. multipurpose, para cook. para helper etc shall be issued by any office. LOC should not be issued by any office under any head till further orders," read the state government order issued to Jal Shakti Department. "All foundations/inauguration Stones, which have been damaged due to any reasons, must be restored immediately and information in this regard be sent to this office. Details of all foundation stones laid by the previous government in the last six months ie in June 2022 onwards shall be submitted to the office of the Chief Minister through Head Office by 15-12-2022," added the order.

Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the Opposition, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress including nationla president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

