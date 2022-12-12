EU's Borrell hopes for deal on fresh Russia sanctions this week
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:42 IST
European Union countries have not yet agreed on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.
"An agreement was not been reached by the ministers but I hope it will be agreed this week," Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
