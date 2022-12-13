Biden to host small group of leaders to discuss 2023 elections in Africa
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will play host to a small group of leaders to discuss 2023 elections in Africa and democracy, as part of his U.S.-Africa summit this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.
Sullivan also said that Biden will stage a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders at the summit.
