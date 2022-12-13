Left Menu

Biden to host small group of leaders to discuss 2023 elections in Africa

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 02:02 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will play host to a small group of leaders to discuss 2023 elections in Africa and democracy, as part of his U.S.-Africa summit this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

Sullivan also said that Biden will stage a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

