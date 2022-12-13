Congress must strengthen its house to fight new parties: Hanumanth Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has slammed the PM Narendra Modi-BJP government and criticised the prime minister for his statement that country's financial crisis is due to poll promises made by parties, reminding the PM that he has not delivered on jobs, black money or given Andhra Pradesh the promised special status. Rao also adcised his own party to strengthen its house to fight all the new parties.

"We have to identify the workers and bring them forward. Pavan Kalyan is trying to kick off a party on one side and Sharmila on the other side. The Congress has to strengthen the house to fight them," said Rao. Calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not providing jobs to the youth, Rao said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that a lot of financial problems are being created in the country today as every political party is making new promises for votes. During the elections, Modi said that he will give 2 crore jobs every year. Till today not a single job has been given."

He also raked up the 2016 demonetisation step by the Modi government, and said, "He (Modi) also said that he will bring out black money during demonetisation, he did not bring out anything. He said he will give special status to Andhra during bifurcation but he did not give it. He is selling the public sector companies like Vizag steel. He did not do anything for downtrodden people. He did not even take caste-wise census nor established any special department for us." He also informed that the issues will be tabled soon by numerous MPs and leaders.

"I am planning to talk about these issues to our MPs on December 20. Even (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar and (Tamil Nadu's MK) Stalin support the caste census. Congress is a party for weaker sections. We will discuss means of increasing our vote banks in the coming days. Now, even Pavan Kalyan is going to come to Telangana. Congress party should seriously consider all of these factors," he added. He also said, "A committee was formed but few people were not included in this. There is no loss in adding a few more people to it. There is no need to give a salary. We need to bring forward more Karyakarthas. I will talk to Revanth Reddy and Manickam Tagore to strengthen the party and bring more party workers. I have never seen such a big committe before. But since we are in opposition now, we have to bring in more party workers. We should do damage control and bring everyone on board."

He also clarified the possibilities of exclusion of Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the committee and added, "As there is a show cause notice against him might have been the reason for excluding him from the committee." (ANI)

