Left Menu

Shops closed in Pune as part of shut-down to protest comments against Shivaji Maharaj, others

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:35 IST
Shops closed in Pune as part of shut-down to protest comments against Shivaji Maharaj, others
  • Country:
  • India

Most shops and businesses remained closed in Pune city on Tuesday morning in response to a call for `bandh' (shut-down) given by opposition parties to protest comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other iconic leaders of the state.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has not supported the bandh call, its Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, joined a silent march organized by the protesters.

The march began from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's statue and would end at the Lal Mahal in the city.

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare also participated in the march.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits are supporting the bandh.

The bandh call was originally given to protest Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's controversial statement at a public function where he described Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire, as an ''icon of olden times''.

Last week state minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's statement that Dr B R Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ''begged'' to people for money to start educational institutions instead of seeking government aid was also perceived as insulting, and drew protests.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi's statement that Shivaji Maharaj had `apologised' to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had evoked angry reactions in the state.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune also remained closed on Tuesday.

A local traders' body has extended support to the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm.

Officials of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal said that most of its buses were plying on the roads. Only 10 percent buses were pulled off the roads, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030; Mexican state brings back mask mandate as COVID numbers rise and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vacc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022