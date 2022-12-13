Left Menu

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics minister resigns

Mizoram Minister of State for Excise and Narcotics K Beichhua on Tuesday resigned from the Zoramthanga ministry. The minister submitted his resignation letter to chief minister Zoramthanga. Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation letter, Beichhua said that he was told by Zoramthanga, who is also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, to resign as he wanted to reshuffle the cabinet.

''I received a letter from the chief minister on Monday evening asking me to resign from my post. He (Zoramthanga) said he wants to reshuffle the cabinet,'' Beichhua said.

The MNF legislator from south Mizoram's Siaha constituency said that he would continue to be a legislator and remain in the party for now.

Beichhua, however, told reporters he will decide in future whether or not to join any other party according to the aspirations of the people of his constituency.

Beichhua has been elected from the Siaha constituency on an MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

He was minister of state in the Zoramthanga ministry and held Excise and Narcotics, Social Welfare, Sericulture and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry portfolios. Election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is due in the latter part of 2023.

