Leaders pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
- Country:
- India
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in paying tributes to those who laid down their lives during the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Parliamentarians across the party lined up to pay tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack.
After paying floral tributes, Union Minister and leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were seen interacting with Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire. Their attempt to storm Parliament House was foiled by personnel from Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police.
The attack victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi: Khadi India Pavilion registers sale of Rs 12.06 crore at India International Trade Fair'2022
Delhi: Driver who ran over car on cyclist, arrested
Finest handicraft, handlooms displayed at 41st India International Trade Fair in New Delhi
Delhi air continued to languor in 'Very poor' category with AQI at 317
Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly