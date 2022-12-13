Delhi BJP leader Chandolia files complaint with ACB against AAP leaders after being accused of horse-trading

Delhi BJP leader Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and MP Sanjay Singh, for being accused of horse-trading.

Addressing a press conference along with Chandolia, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of using ''shoot and scoot'' tactics by levelling allegations on opposition leaders and then seeking apology when cornered.

''The AAP leaders instead of thinking about how to serve the people, after mandate given to them in MCD polls are resorting to shoot and scoot by levelling baseless allegations on us,'' Bidhuri said.

Chandolia, who is in charge of BJP's northwest Delhi unit and a former mayor, alleged that Kejriwal was part of a ''conspiracy'' to accuse his party of trying to poach the AAP councillors. ''I will also send a defamation notice to Singh and other AAP leaders,'' Chandolia said demanding the ACB to probe the matter by checking call details of mobile phones belonging to him as well as those of Singh and the AAP councillor to verify their claims.

The BJP leader has said in his complaint that he never spoke to anyone or indulged in any horse-trading.

''The allegations levelled against me are false, baseless, concocted and far from the truth. I specifically state that I neither called nor made Adesh Gupta talk to anyone and have not offered any money to anyone,'' he stated in the complaint.

Singh in a press conference last Sunday alleged that a person called AAP councillor Runakshi Sharma told her that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wanted to talk to her.

Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP of AAP, also alleged that the BJP leaders were offering Rs 10 crore each for 10 municipal councillors for switching sides and joining the saffron party. For all this, he alleged that BJP had a budget of Rs 100 crore.

The AAP leaders have accused the BJP of trying to poach its newly elected councillors ahead of the election of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

However, it was said by Gupta that the BJP was prepared to play its role as a ''strong opposition'' and the AAP could have its mayor. Gupta stepped down as Delhi BJP president on Monday.

The AAP won 134 of 250 wards in MCD polls earlier this month. There were speculations that the BJP may try to contest the post of mayor despite not having the requisite numbers in the MCD House.

BJP lost its 15-year rule at the civic body to the AAP, by managing to win only 104 of the wards in the polls.

