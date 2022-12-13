Left Menu

Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Adityanath hold meeting to discuss upcoming polls

13-12-2022
Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections, including local body polls in the state.

Official sources said the leaders also deliberated on the party's readiness and strategy for the coming assembly polls in other states, including Tripura and Karnataka.

The meeting was held at Nadda's residence and was attended by other organisational leaders, including the party's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The recent bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh were a mixed bag for the party as it lost the Khatauli assembly seat to the RLD, backed by the Samajwadi Party, and snatched Rampur from the SP.

The SP was also successful in retaining its bastion of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

