Himachal govt appoints Gokul Butail, Naresh Chauhan as principal advisors to CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed Gokul Butail as Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) and Naresh Chauhan as Principal Advisor (Media) to the chief minister. The duo will receive the rank of Cabinet ministers. Notifications in this regard have been already issued.

Earlier in the day, new chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a courtesy call to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan, his first visit since assuming charge.

Congratulating Sukhu, Arlekar said that he hoped Himachal would scale new heights of development under his leadership. ''I have seen Sukhu's performance in Vidhan Sabha, he is a visionary leader and I hope he and his team will perform all the administrative works smoothly,'' said Arlekar.

Sukhu said he would seek the governor's guidance to take Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development. He said it would be his endeavour to make Himachal an ideal state in terms of development. Sukhu later called on senior Congress leader and former minister Vidya Stokes at her residence.

He also performed a 'puja' at the Jakhu Hanuman temple in Shimla. He also issued directions for its improvement. The chief minister was accompanied by his wife Kamlesh Thakur and their daughters.

Sunil Sharma, the political advisor to the chief minister, MLAs Rohit Thakur, Jagat Singh Negi, Rajesh Dharmani, Sunder Singh Thakur, Ravi Thakur and Kewal Singh Pathania and Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, Superintendent of Police Monica and other senior officers also accompanied him.

