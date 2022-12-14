Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as Minister by TN Guv Ravi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 09:48 IST
DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin. The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes. The 45-year old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.

