Birendra Saraf to be new Advocate General of Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 10:22 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the name of senior lawyer Birendra Saraf as the new Advocate General of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The cabinet which met here on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of Ashutosh Kumbhakoni as the Advocate General, he said.

Kumbhakoni has been in the post since 2017. He was appointed by Devendra Fadnavis during his tenure as chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

