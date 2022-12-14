Birendra Saraf to be new Advocate General of Maharashtra
The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the name of senior lawyer Birendra Saraf as the new Advocate General of the state, an official said on Wednesday.
The cabinet which met here on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of Ashutosh Kumbhakoni as the Advocate General, he said.
Kumbhakoni has been in the post since 2017. He was appointed by Devendra Fadnavis during his tenure as chief minister.
