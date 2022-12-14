U.S. special counsel subpoenas officials in Georgia, Nevada -W.Post

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and authorities in Clark County, Nevada, according to The Washington Post, bringing the number of U.S. states to have officials summoned to six.

The Post, citing a copy of the summons, said those subpoenaed were asked to appear before a grand jury. Smith previously summoned state or local officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin seeking their communications with Republican former President Donald Trump, his campaign, aides and allies. A representative for Raffensperger declined to comment for the Post's story on Tuesday. Nevada's Clark County acknowledged receiving the subpoena for its elections division's custodian of records, the Post said.

Reuters could not confirm the reported subpoena, part of a federal inquiry into efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election defeat. Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, was appointed last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations into Trump, which also include his handling of sensitive documents.

The initial round of subpoenas, issued on Nov. 22 to officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, came to light last week and sought copies of "any and all communications in any form to, from or involving" Trump or his campaign. The subpoena for Raffensperger is dated Dec. 9, and the one for Clark County, Nevada, Nov. 22 the Post reported. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Mark Potter)

