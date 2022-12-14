Left Menu

U.S. special counsel subpoenas officials in Georgia, Nevada -W.Post

Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, was appointed last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations into Trump, which also include his handling of sensitive documents. The initial round of subpoenas, issued on Nov. 22 to officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, came to light last week and sought copies of "any and all communications in any form to, from or involving" Trump or his campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:44 IST
U.S. special counsel subpoenas officials in Georgia, Nevada -W.Post

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and authorities in Clark County, Nevada, according to The Washington Post, bringing the number of U.S. states to have officials summoned to six.

The Post, citing a copy of the summons, said those subpoenaed were asked to appear before a grand jury. Smith previously summoned state or local officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin seeking their communications with Republican former President Donald Trump, his campaign, aides and allies. A representative for Raffensperger declined to comment for the Post's story on Tuesday. Nevada's Clark County acknowledged receiving the subpoena for its elections division's custodian of records, the Post said.

Reuters could not confirm the reported subpoena, part of a federal inquiry into efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election defeat. Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, was appointed last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations into Trump, which also include his handling of sensitive documents.

The initial round of subpoenas, issued on Nov. 22 to officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, came to light last week and sought copies of "any and all communications in any form to, from or involving" Trump or his campaign. The subpoena for Raffensperger is dated Dec. 9, and the one for Clark County, Nevada, Nov. 22 the Post reported. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022