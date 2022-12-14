US prepared to help China on COVID-19 surge if Beijing asks-Kirby
The United States is prepared to help China deal with a surge of COVID-19 infections if Beijing requests assistance, the White House said on Wednesday.
John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that China has not requested help at this stage.
