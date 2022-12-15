PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 09:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and recalled his everlasting contribution to India. ''I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development,'' Modi tweeted. India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union. He died on December 15, 1950.

