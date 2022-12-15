PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary
I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development, Modi tweeted. Indias first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 09:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary and recalled his everlasting contribution to India. ''I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development,'' Modi tweeted. India's first home minister, Patel is credited for unifying the country by presiding over the merger of hundreds of princely states into the Union. He died on December 15, 1950.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sardar Patel
- India
- Patel
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Punya Tithi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore sourcing nurses from outside including India
AIFF management aiming for 500 per cent growth of Indian football
New Zealand opt to bowl against India in third and final ODI
Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates multiple flights to boost connectivity to North East
Indian Navy organises medical camp in Nagaland's Niuland