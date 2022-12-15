Aurangabad: Speakers bat for ease of doing business in 'Friends of BJP' meet

Businesspersons in Aurangabad in Maharashtra asked the Bharatiya Janata Party to take more efforts to increase the ease of doing business.

They were speaking at a function organised here on Wednesday by the BJP in which the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was the main speaker.

''Installation tax being levied by the local body must be discontinued. A ministry must be made for merchants,'' said Adeshpalsingh Chabda, head of Marathwada Vyapari Mahasangh.

There should be law to prevent public money being used for subsidies, said businessman Mansigh Pawar, while state president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Pramod Khairnar sought a ''single window mechanism'' for the construction sector.

Bawankule said issues raised by the business community would be conveyed to the relevant authorities for action.

The meeting was organised by the 'Friends of BJP', a platform for those people who can't make it to the party's functions due to their busy schedules, Bawankule said.

On one of the speakers expressing disappointment at Devendra Fadnavis being made deputy chief minister and not chief minister, Maharashtra minister Atul Save it was a ''political compromise'' to ensure the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation was dislodged.

''If we would have thought about CM and deputy CM etc, the MVA government would have continued,'' Save said.

