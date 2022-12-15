Left Menu

Elections 'big budget affair', simultaneous polls will save money: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:48 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI
Elections have become a ''big budget affair'' and holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies would result in huge saving to the exchequer, the government said on Thursday.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the need for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies has been felt as polls have become ''big budget affair and expensive''.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, he said the Law Commission in its report on Reforms in Electoral Laws had suggested simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies for the sake of stability in governance.

''Simultaneous elections would result in huge saving to the public exchequer, avoidance of replication of effort on part of administrative and law and order machinery in holding repeated elections and bring considerable savings to political parties and candidates in their election campaigns,'' Rijiju said.

Simultaneous polls would also curb the adverse effect due to prolonged enforcement of Model Code of Conduct due to asynchronous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, he said.

Elections to Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies were held simultaneously in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967. However, due to the premature dissolution of some legislative assemblies in 1968 and 1969, the cycle got disrupted.

