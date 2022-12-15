Left Menu

When will Modi govt show 'red eyes' to China: Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Arunachal border clash

Citing a media report, Chowdhury also said that the recent cyber attack on some of the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Delhi had been carried out from China, and demanded that the Centre come out with a white paper in Lok Sabha on these issues.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday attacked the Centre over the recent Arunachal border face-off in the House and asked when will it show ''red eyes'' to China. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said while China is trying to ''destroy'' India, the Modi government is letting the imports from the neighbouring country rise. Citing a media report, Chowdhury also said that the recent cyber attack on some of the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had been carried out from China, and demanded that the Centre come out with a white paper in Lok Sabha on these issues. ''A report published in The Indian Express today has stated that a cyber attack at AIIMS had been carried out from China. The newspaper's report also states that while China goes on an offensive (against India) and there is a clash on the border, India's government of the day has let all the imports from China rise, instead of showing it red eyes,'' the Congress MP said. While there is a decline in trade between India and the US, it is always ''profitable'' for China when it comes to India's trade with the neighbouring country, the Congress member charged, saying such a trend makes him wonder what is the "intention" of the Modi government. "When the Chinese government is an aggressor and trying to destroy India, what is the need of extending such help to China?... When will you show the red eyes (to China)?" Chowdhury asked the treasury benches.

