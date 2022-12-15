BRS will soon get VRS, says BJP president J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday attacked the BRS government in Telangana for alleged corruption and said the time has come to bid goodbye to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of the fifth phase of the State-wide 'padayatra' by State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Nadda said the TRS which has recently been renamed as BRS would soon get VRS (voluntary retirement).

''KCR saab may get angry. But, why the agencies had to call his daughter for questioning. What is the reason? What is there in it?,'' he said.

Rao's daughter Kavitha (BRS MLC) was recently examined by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam' case.

He accused KCR of corruption at the macro-level, while his Ministers were involved in graft at the micro-level.

He alleged that Rao reduced Telangana, which was a rich State, into a poor and debt-ridden one now.

Nadda slammed KCR also for allegedly promoting family rule and not fulfilling election promises like two-bedroom houses for the poor, farm loan waiver, distribution of lands to Dalits, unemployment dole and others.

Time has come to say goodbye to KCR government, he added.

