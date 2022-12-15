BJP man dies while campaigning for wife in Latur sarpanch polls
A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary died while campaigning for his wife for the sarpanch polls in Maharashtra's Latur district.
Amar Nade, who was the party's district secretary here, felt uneasy while addressing a gathering in Murud on Wednesday night and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby government hospital, an official said.
Nade was cremated on Thursday and most parties stopped their campaigning for the day as a mark of respect, he said.
