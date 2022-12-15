Slovak government's last-ditch offer fails before no-confidence vote

Slovakia's government was at risk of falling in a no-confidence vote on Thursday after its former ally turned down a compromise offered by the main ruling party and said the vote should go ahead.

Local media said the minority government lacked the necessary votes in the 150-seat parliament to defeat the no-confidence motion, which was due to take place after 5 p.m. (1600 GMT). The head of the ruling OLANO party, Igor Matovic, had earlier offered to quit as finance minister if the opposition party SaS, which had quit the government in September, withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government and backed its budget plans.

After talks, though, SaS rejected the deal, calling the government's fall inevitable. "For half a year we have witnessed constant chaos and an unacceptable style of governance. This government does not deserve our trust," SaS chairman Richard Sulik said in a statement ahead of the vote.

He said conditions for a deal were unacceptable. The ruling coalition took power in 2020 but lost its majority in September when SaS quit the government due to a row with Matovic.

Opposition parties, including the libertarian SaS, have criticised the government for doing too little to help people cope with soaring energy costs and prices.

