Four-day Goa Assembly session from January 16

A four-day session of the Goa Legislative Assembly will be held from January 16, 2023.

In an order issued on Thursday, Namrata Ulman, secretary, Goa Legislative Assembly, informed the members that the Governor has summoned the session on January 16 at 11.30 am. It would end on January 19.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the scheduling is such that the MLAs will get no ''private members day.'' “2023 begins with Monday to Thursday. 4 Day 3rd Session of 8th Goa Legislative Assembly with 3 effective days allotted for Business of House as 1st Day goes for Governor's Address. No Working on Friday resulting in No Private Members Business. No Private Members Bills and Resolutions,” he tweeted.

