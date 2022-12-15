Left Menu

Four-day Goa Assembly session from January 16

It would end on January 19.Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the scheduling is such that the MLAs will get no private members day. 2023 begins with Monday to Thursday. No Working on Friday resulting in No Private Members Business.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:59 IST
Four-day Goa Assembly session from January 16
  • Country:
  • India

A four-day session of the Goa Legislative Assembly will be held from January 16, 2023.

In an order issued on Thursday, Namrata Ulman, secretary, Goa Legislative Assembly, informed the members that the Governor has summoned the session on January 16 at 11.30 am. It would end on January 19.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the scheduling is such that the MLAs will get no ''private members day.'' “2023 begins with Monday to Thursday. 4 Day 3rd Session of 8th Goa Legislative Assembly with 3 effective days allotted for Business of House as 1st Day goes for Governor's Address. No Working on Friday resulting in No Private Members Business. No Private Members Bills and Resolutions,” he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022