Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi tries his hands at cutting fodder in Rajasthan's Dausa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped at a farmer's house in Dausa on Thursday evening during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and cut fodder using a hand-operated machine.

The party's official Twitter handle shared photos of Rahul Gandhi operating a fodder-cutting machine. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tried his hands on the machine.

During the yatra, which is currently passing through the state's Dausa district, Gandhi also interacted with sportspersons, farmers and other people.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will end in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. It will complete 100 days on Friday.

Boxer Sweety Boora and Indian national kabaddi team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda joined the yatra on Thursday.

''I am honoured to have walked with the superstars of India's sporting world today,'' Gandhi wrote on Facebook. ''These incredible champions have given their sweat and blood to bring glory to India. They have made many sacrifices, and pushed themselves to the limit to make the country proud at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and other international sports tournaments,'' he said. According to Gandhi, those who joined him on the Yatra on Thursday include Commonwealth gold medalist and Olympian Krishna Poonia, Asian gold medalist Bhupinder Singh, Olympian race walker Sapana Poonia, Dronacharya awardee Virender Poonia, Maharana Pratap awardee Heeranand Kataria and Yoga world-record holder Yogi Ramras Ramsnehi. ''All of them have one thing in common -- their fearless fighting spirit to keep our Tiranga flying high,'' he added.

