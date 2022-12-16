Left Menu

Memorial for martyred defence personnel from Manipur to be established: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said a memorial dedicated to armed forces personnel from the state who laid down their lives for the country will be established.Addressing the state function on the occasion of Vijay Divas, he said Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the project.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:05 IST
Memorial for martyred defence personnel from Manipur to be established: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said a memorial dedicated to armed forces personnel from the state who laid down their lives for the country will be established.

Addressing the state function on the occasion of Vijay Divas, he said Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the project. ''A small park with a memorial stone remembering the soldiers from Manipur who have laid down their lives to protect the nation will be established in the state very soon. People will be able to pay floral tributes to the martyred heroes,'' he said.

Among others, he highlighted the sacrifices made by Ashok Chakra awardee Major Laishram Jyotin Singh who died while fighting a suicide bomber during an attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul in 2010.

''Vijay Divas is observed on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan,'' the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022