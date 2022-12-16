Memorial for martyred defence personnel from Manipur to be established: CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said a memorial dedicated to armed forces personnel from the state who laid down their lives for the country will be established.Addressing the state function on the occasion of Vijay Divas, he said Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the project.
Addressing the state function on the occasion of Vijay Divas, he said Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the project. ''A small park with a memorial stone remembering the soldiers from Manipur who have laid down their lives to protect the nation will be established in the state very soon. People will be able to pay floral tributes to the martyred heroes,'' he said.
Among others, he highlighted the sacrifices made by Ashok Chakra awardee Major Laishram Jyotin Singh who died while fighting a suicide bomber during an attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul in 2010.
''Vijay Divas is observed on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan,'' the chief minister added.
