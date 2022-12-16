Former ADGP and founding VC of BGSB university Masud Choudhary is dead

Former additional director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police and founding vice chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB) University Masud Choudhary died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Friday.

He was 78.

Choudhary, who was also the chief patron of the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, breathed his last at his Gandhi Nagar residence in the morning. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Choudhary was a prominent educator, social reformer, thinker and administrator.

Former J and K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad joined people from all walks of life to express their condolences to the deceased.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress and the Apni party also expressed grief over the passing away of Choudhary.

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana visited the residence of the deceased to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

Vice Chancellor of BGSB University Prof Akbar Masood chaired a condolence meeting at the university on the death of Choudary and declared three-day mourning on the campus. The university is located in Rajouri district.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Choudhary who was laid to rest at Gujjar Colony graveyard here. A police contingent also presented a guard of honour as a tribute to him.

Tribal research and cultural foundation headed by noted tribal researcher Javaid Rahi also paid rich tributes to Choudhary and said he has done unparalleled work for the upliftment and betterment of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

In her condolence message, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, ''I am personally grieved by Dr Choudhary's demise. His death leaves behind a void that's difficult to fill.'' She said Choudhary was widely known as 'Sir Syed of Gujjar Community' for his untiring efforts in areas of social and educational awakening of the tribals. Institutions patronised by him will continue to uplift the tribal community even after his demise, she added.

Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad termed Choudhary’s demise as a ''big loss'' to the Gujjar community.

''He was an outstanding personality who made contributions in every sphere of life and worked tirelessly for his community till his last breath. He was a cop with a human heart, an educationist with inclusive vision,” Azad said. PTI TAS 4/17/2022 AQS AQS

