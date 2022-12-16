MLAs 'poaching' case: Complainant Rohit Reddy summoned by ED

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notice on BRS party Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, complainant in the alleged party MLAs poaching case, to appear before it on December 19, sources close to the legislator said on Friday.

Alleging that it is the handiwork of BJP, Reddy told reporters that he had no clue as to why the investigating agency has served the notice.

“When there is any money laundering, any financial transaction is involved or when there is any crime or there is any subjected crime where my name is also there, then only the ED has to involve. In this notice, I don’t why ED has come into the picture (served the notice). They just asked my biodata in the notice,” Reddy said.

He denied allegations of his involvement in any narcotics-related cases.

Asserting that he would not be intimidated by the notices, Reddy demanded to know why agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax department are targeting opposition parties in the country.

He said an inquiry should be done by a Judge to find out how Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar “predicted” beforehand that the ED would issue a notice to the legislator.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy - were already named as accused in the case after a complaint was lodged by Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against the three on October 26.

The trio was subsequently arrested and later granted bail by the High Court.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS, now BRS, and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They allegedly asked Reddy to bring some more BRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt of poaching of the MLAs.

