Live musical performances on 100th day of Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Live performances were given on Friday night in a musical concert organised here to mark 100 days of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Gandhi, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, attended the concert at Albert Hall here.

Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan and other singers gave performances at the event.

Besides ‘Bharat Yatris’, those who are participating in the yatra, senior Congress leaders and party workers were present in the concert.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering the Congress-ruled Rajasthan. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

