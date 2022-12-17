Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to travel to Africa in January

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 02:23 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to travel to Africa in January
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa from Jan. 17-28, the Treasury Department said on Friday in a statement.

Yellen will highlight the Biden administration's efforts to deepen U.S.-Africa economic ties and discuss ways that the United States is working with African leaders to build a stronger and more resilient economy that will benefit their citizens, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
3
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
4
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022