U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to travel to Africa in January

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa from Jan. 17-28, the Treasury Department said on Friday in a statement.

Yellen will highlight the Biden administration's efforts to deepen U.S.-Africa economic ties and discuss ways that the United States is working with African leaders to build a stronger and more resilient economy that will benefit their citizens, the statement said.

