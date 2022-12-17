Left Menu

MVA leaders demand removal of Maha Governor over his remarks against national icons

Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being ideologically bankrupt.A huge political storm erupted in the state after Koshyari dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji an icon of olden times, leading to the demands for his recall.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:19 IST
MVA leaders demand removal of Maha Governor over his remarks against national icons
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) in Maharashtra on Saturday demanded removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, made this demand at a rally held here at the end of their 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government over the governor's remarks and other issues. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole spoke at the rally held near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where the protest march concluded. The foot march had begun from near J J Hospital at Byculla around noon.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, ''The governor should be sacked in order to save Maharashtra.'' Sharad Pawar said the Centre should recall governor Koshyari for insulting the national icons from the state. Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being ideologically bankrupt.

A huge political storm erupted in the state after Koshyari dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji an ''icon of olden times'', leading to the demands for his recall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022