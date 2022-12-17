Gujarat: BJP demands Pakistan's apology for Bilawal Bhutto's PM Modi remarks

As part of its nationwide protests on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held demonstrations in Rajkot, Gujarat, and demanded from Islamabad. A large number of party workers and leaders gathered at the Zilla Panchayat Chowk in Rajkot and shouted slogans against Bilawal Bhutto and demanded that he should apologise for his statement on PM Modi.

Kamlesh Mirani, the president of the Rajkot unit of BJP, said that the defamatory remarks made by Pakistan's foreign minister cannot be accepted and they strongly condemned it. "Pakistan government must apologize for the statement given by Pakistan foreign minister," Mirani said. Ex-BJP MLA Govind Bhai Patel also criticized the Pakistan foreign minister's remark and said that the Pakistan government must apologise.

Newly elected BJP MLA from Rajkot East Uday Kangad condemned the Pakistan foreign minister's statement and said, "It was an insult to the entire country, and the people of India demand an apology from the Pakistan government." The "derogatory" remarks made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against PM Modi have sparked outrage across the country, and the BJP is holding protests in all the state capitals across the country.

The outrage and protests follow the Pakistan minister's defamatory remarks made during a press conference at the United Nations in New York. Describing Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", the BJP on Friday said that the remarks were made to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy.

"The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and diverting global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations, and the fact that Pakistan has become a major sanctuary for terrorists," the party said. On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against Bilawal Bhutto's statement. (ANI)

