Visit every street, get it cleaned in your presence: Kejriwal to newly-elected AAP councillors
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the newly-elected AAP councillors to visit every colony in their ward and get it cleaned in their presence.The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ended BJPs 15-year rule.
The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ended BJP's 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.
''We all have to clean Delhi together. I appeal to all councillors -- go to each and every street, colony in your ward and get it cleaned in your presence,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD will be convened on January 6 next year.
