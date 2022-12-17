Left Menu

Visit every street, get it cleaned in your presence: Kejriwal to newly-elected AAP councillors

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the newly-elected AAP councillors to visit every colony in their ward and get it cleaned in their presence.The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ended BJPs 15-year rule.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:03 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the newly-elected AAP councillors to visit every colony in their ward and get it cleaned in their presence.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and ended BJP's 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.

''We all have to clean Delhi together. I appeal to all councillors -- go to each and every street, colony in your ward and get it cleaned in your presence,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD will be convened on January 6 next year.

