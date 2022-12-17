Nitish Kumar should take week's vacation and meditate, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark "those who drink alcohol will die" and said that Kumar should take a week's vacation and meditate. Earlier Friday, Kumar reiterated that those who drink spurious liquor would die after 50 people died in the Chhapra Hooch tragedy.

Talking to the mediapersons in New Delhi, Singh said, "I would urge the chief minister that thousands of people have died due to the hooch tragedy. Is it not the responsibility of the chief minister that no one is scared of bad law and order." I would like to reiterate that 'Taali Sardar Ko Gaali Bhi Sardar Ko'. In 2005, you got praise but you have to accept the criticism as well, there is no need to shout in the Bihar assembly. You should go somewhere for a week and meditate.

"I am also in favour of the liquor ban but Kumar is adamant. You should set up a committee to decide how to apply the liquor ban. People are not just dying, they are becoming criminals. Don't put the onus of your mistake on others. Who is responsible for the theft of spirit at Nitish's jurisdiction?" Singh said. Reacting to Kumar's statement that no compensation would be given to people who died due to drinking spurious liquor, Singh said, "A two-year-old child has to suffer the consequence of the death of the father due to spurious liquor. Don't give compensation but first, admit your mistake."

"People are not just dying of drinking but they are dying of drinking spurious liquor that is being supplied in your jurisdiction," he stated. Earlier on Friday, Kumar said that no compensation will be given to people who died after drinking.

"We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...", he added. Earlier on Thursday, Nitish Kumar told media persons waiting for his reaction on the deaths in the Chhapra hooch tragedy that if "someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die" as he came under heavy pressure on his alleged failed excise policy.

Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he had said that the state's prohibition policy has benefitted several people and a large number of people have given up drinking alcohol due to his measures. The death toll in Bihar's Chhapra Hooch tragedy has soared to 50, with 11 more people succumbing after consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district. (ANI)

