BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of demoralising Army, compares him to 'Jaichand'

Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chinese soldiers beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh' remark and said he should tell the country when will he leave behaving like 'Jaichand', a king seen as a traitor in many historical accounts. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference that when the soldiers were displaying bravery and courage along the LAC with China, Rahul Gandhi was denting their morale.

"As Indians and as Bharatiya Janata Party, we are proud of Indian Army. The soldiers who are beating the Chinese Army, showing them courage, why at that time India's 'Jaichand' Rahul Gandhi is trying to break the morale of the Army," Bhatia said. Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh" has drawn widespread and sharp criticism several BJP leaders.

Rahul Gandhi had accused the Centre of "sleeping" while China makes "offensive preparations" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) days after the Chinese Army's attempt to change status quo was thwarted by the Indian Army in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh Bhatia said India has the bravest army in the world and the country is diplomatically capable.

"Let me tell Rahul Gandhi that this is not the India of 1962. Not a single inch of India's land is under anyone's control and no one has the courage to take it. We have the bravest army in the world, we are diplomatically capable. In such a situation, it is not possible that anyone can occupy even an inch of our land," he said. "Rahul Gandhi should tell the nation when will he leave his character or 'Jaichand'. Replying to a question in Parliament in 2007, the then Congress-led government had said that 43,180 sq km of land came under illegal occupation of China during Congress rule," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament earlier this week that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to "unilaterally change the status quo", but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat. He said the face-off led to a physical scuffle causing injuries to a few personnel on both sides but "there were no fatalities or serious casualties" to Indian soldiers."Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it," he said. (ANI)

