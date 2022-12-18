Left Menu

Israel deports Palestinian activist to France

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:31 IST
Israel deports Palestinian activist to France
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel said it deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France, claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, despite objections from the French government.

The explusion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of the status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and set up a possible diplomatic spat with France.

The French government had repeatedly appealed to Israel not to carry out the expulsion.

Israel's interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, announced the deportation in a brief statement.

“I'm happy to announce that justice was served today and the terrorist Salah Hammouri was deported from Israel,'' she said in a videotaped statement.

Israel says Hammouri is an activist in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Hammouri had been held in administrative detention without being charged. Shaked ordered the expulsion when his detention ended.

Hammouri was born in Jerusalem but holds French citizenship. (AP0 FZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022