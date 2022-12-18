Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi. According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra. MNM spokesperson Murali Appas told PTI that party workers, led by their leader Haasan, would take part in the Gandhi-led foot march in the national capital. ''Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers,'' he said. Chaired by Haasan, MNM's administrate and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held here on Sunday.

