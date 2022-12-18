Left Menu

National security, inflation key issues discussed in AAP national council meet

Being a national party, we have decided to expand our base state-wise depending on the political situation there and in the next six months our aim will be to strengthen or formation of our state committees, Rai told reporters in a press conference.We will focus on the states where elections will be conducted, he added.One of the primary issues that was discussed in the meeting was national security and Chinese belligerance.The more China intrudes in our country, the more Centre increases imports from China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 17:35 IST
National security, inflation key issues discussed in AAP national council meet
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Sunday held its national council meeting and discussed national security, inflation, and unemployment, the party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said. The party will submit its recommendations to the Centre on these three issues, he said. ''Being a national party, we have decided to expand our base state-wise depending on the political situation there and in the next six months our aim will be to strengthen or formation of our state committees,” Rai told reporters in a press conference.

''We will focus on the states where elections will be conducted,'' he added.

One of the primary issues that was discussed in the meeting was national security and Chinese belligerance.

''The more China intrudes in our country, the more Centre increases imports from China. We will appeal the Centre to do something about it,'' he said. Rai said that if there is one thing people across the country are fed up of, it's inflation.

''The Centre tried to trick people during elections by reducing certain prices but inflation shot up again after the elections. It is the responsibility of the government to look after this. We will appeal to the centre for the same,'' he added. Pankaj Gupta, another Aam Aadmi Party leader, said: ''Our national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has laid down the roadmap for our national party.'' PTI ABU SLB VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022