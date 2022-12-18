Left Menu

Cong accuses BJP govt of failure to preserve historical monuments in Goa

On the eve of Goa Liberation Day, the Commode on the Footpath of Historic Lohia Maidan at Margao reflects the Open Defecation Free Goa under BJP4India and BJP4Goa Governments.

The opposition Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP government in Goa on the eve of the state's Liberation Day accusing it of failing to preserve monuments of historical importance.

Goa was liberated on December 19, 1961, from Portuguese possession by Indian armed forces.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Yuri Alemao highlighted the condition of Lohia Maidan in Margao town and the Martyrs Memorial at Assolna, both in South Goa district.

“This is the Martyrs Memorial at Assolna-on the eve of Goa Liberation Day. This Village is birthplace of Dr Juliao Menezes at whose invitation Dr Ram Manohar Lohia came to Goa and started the Goa Revolution Movement. Apathy of @BJP4Goa Govt in preserving Historic Monuments is visible,” Patkar tweeted and posted a picture of the memorial.

Alemao alleged the refurbishment of Lohia Maidan remains incomplete. “On the eve of Goa Liberation Day, the Commode on the Footpath of Historic Lohia Maidan at Margao reflects the Open Defecation Free Goa under @BJP4India and @BJP4Goa Governments. Most unfortunate that refurbishment of Lohia Maidan still remains incomplete,” he tweeted.

Socialist Ram Manohar Lohia had given a clarion call of revolution against the Portuguese from Lohia Maidan at Margao.

