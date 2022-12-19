Left Menu

President Murmu greets former prez Pratibha Patil on her birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:57 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted former president Pratibha Devisingh Patil on her birthday.

Patil, who was the country's first woman president from July 25, 2017 to July 25, 2012, was born on December 19, 1934 in Nadgaon village of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra.

''Greetings and best wishes to Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil Ji, the first woman President of India, on her birthday. May God bless her with long and healthy life in service of the nation,'' Murmu tweeted along with a file photo of her with Patil.

