Jharkhand: JMM MLA Sufal Marandi joins BJP

Former JMM MLA Sufal Marandi joined BJP with supporters at the BJP state office on Sunday. Senior JMM workers Junas Murmu, Mahesh Murmu, and former chief Kamal Hansda of Pakuria block under Pakur district are among those who took BJP membership along with Marandi. On the occasion of Sufal Marandi taking the BJP membership, BJP State President and MP Deepak Prakash said that today the strong pillar of JMM has been destroyed from Santhal Pargana.

"The trust of the workers is now ending with JMM. JMM workers have now started to understand that the party which they irrigated with blood and sweat has no concern for the development of the poor, tribal, Dalit and backward people of Jharkhand," said Prakash. The BJP leader also stressed that 'the public had been convinced that only the Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned about the development of the state'.

Leader of the Legislature Party and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said that both the people and their workers are losing faith in family-oriented parties. "JMM has taken familyism to its zenith. The Shibu Soren family became fully involved in looting and looting the state. For JMM, power is a means of looting. JMM workers are worried about saving the state by leaving the party. That's why I want to join BJP, the party which formed the state and took the state forward on the path of development," said Marandi.

Showing confidence in BJP, he further added," BJP is the only party which can fulfil the dream of developed Jharkhand. The dream of state formation was also fulfilled by BJP itself. Atal ji gave a separate state and today the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi is writing a new saga of development. India is giving direction to the world today." BJP's Pakur District President Amrit Pandey, State Minister and former MLA Mistry Soren, Sharmila Rajak, State Working Committee members Anugrahit Prasad Sah, Bablu Bhagat, District Vice President Tapan Mandal, Mihir Mandal, Sanjay Sahu were present on the occasion of membership taking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)