Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 11:04 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for coronavirus
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson of the state government said here on Monday.

He said the chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, but the meeting has now been postponed.

Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the prime minister, the spokesperson said.

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, he added. Sukhu along with deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Sukhu has been in New Delhi and met several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022