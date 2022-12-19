Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:15 IST
Heavy investments in JK post-2019 a 'lie': Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the claim made by the government about heavy investment flow into Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 is a ''lie''.

''Despite GOIs tall claims of heavy investment flow into J&K post abrogation of Article 370, the figures presented by them in the Parliament prove otherwise. 840 crores in 2017-18 vis-a-vis 376 crores in 2021-22. A lie has no legs,'' Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The former chief minister was reacting to the government's figures on year-wise investments in Jammu and Kashmir for the past five years.

Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir while Article 35-A prohibited people from the rest of India to buy properties in the erstwhile state.

Both provisions were abrogated on August 5, 2019, and the state was divided into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

