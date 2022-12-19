Left Menu

Malaysia PM Anwar wins motion of confidence in parliament

Anwar, 75, who is also serving as the nation's finance minister, took steps to cement his support last week by signing a cooperation pact with smaller political parties.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:08 IST
Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim) Image Credit: ANI
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's motion of confidence was passed in parliament on Monday, winning vital backing for his premiership after an election last month returned an unprecedented hung parliament.

Anwar had convened parliament to prove his majority, after rival and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin cast doubt on his support. The confidence motion was passed by a simple voice vote - with lawmakers voicing their support - after the opposition argued against it because Anwar has already been officially sworn in as Prime Minister by the monarch.

Anwar, 75, who is also serving as the nation's finance minister, took steps to cement his support last week by signing a cooperation pact with smaller political parties. The parties agreed to ensure political stability, spur the economy, foster good governance, and uphold the rights of the country's majority Malay community and Islam as its official religion. Anwar - who has spent more than two decades as an opposition figure - had previously been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years.

In between, he spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption in what he says were politically motivated charges. In the closely-contested polls last month, Anwar's bloc did not win a simple majority. But he was appointed by Malaysia's King and proceeded to form a coalition government with the help of other political blocs.

His new government includes the previous ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, which he spent much of his political career seeking to overthrow.

