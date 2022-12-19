Left Menu

Arson-accused SP MLA aides arrested in UP

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:44 IST
Arson-accused SP MLA aides arrested in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three history-sheeters booked alongside Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki for rioting, arson and setting a woman's house on fire last month were arrested here, police said on Monday.

The accused, who were arrested on Sunday, have been identified as Shaqat Ali alias Pahelwan, a well-known builder and father of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Noori Shauqat, Izrail alias Aatewala and Mohammad Shareef, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI.

All three have a long list of criminal activities -- Shaqat at Moolganj police station limits, Izrail at Bajaria police station limits and Shareef at Gwaltoli police station limits.

A local court sent them to judicial custody, Tiwari said.

Solanki and his younger brother Rizwan had surrendered on December 2. They were subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

The police had booked Solanki, Rizwan and dozens of other people for rioting, arson and criminal intimidation over a land dispute, Tiwari said.

The FIR against them was registered after one Nazir Fatima accused Solanki, his brother and their aides of destroying her house on the intervening night of November 7 and 8, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022