Left Menu

Meghalaya: Two suspended Congress MLAs join ruling NPP

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:29 IST
Meghalaya: Two suspended Congress MLAs join ruling NPP
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohindro Rapsang resigned on Monday, and joined Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) in presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Sangma welcomed the two legislators to the party at a function held in Iewrynghep.

Besides giving up their memberships of the Congress, the two legislators also resigned from the assembly.

''MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohindro Rapsang tendered their resignations today at the office of the speaker,'' a senior assembly official told PTI.

The speaker has accepted their resignation, he said.

Lyngdoh and Rapsang were suspended as they declared support for the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) along with three other Congress legislators in February, after 12 of the party's 17 MLAs switched over to the TMC, making it the state's main opposition overnight.

The TMC lost one MLA from its kitty when HM Shangpliang resigned, and joined the BJP earlier this month.

The 60-member Meghalaya assembly is due for elections early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022