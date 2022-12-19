U.S. appoints Joe Kennedy as special envoy to Northern Ireland

The State Department said on Monday it would appoint Joe Kennedy, of the storied Irish-American political family, as the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs. Kennedy, 42, will focus on advancing economic development in Northern Ireland and people to people ties between the citizens of the two countries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"His role builds on the longstanding U.S. commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," Blinken said. Kennedy is grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and grandnephew to former President John F. Kennedy, both assassinated in the 1960s. He served eight years in the House of Representatives before losing a U.S. Senate bid in Massachusetts in 2020.

His cousin Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan and daughter of the late President Kennedy, is the U.S. ambassador to Australia, an important ally to the United States.

