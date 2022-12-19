Jawali MLA Chander Kumar Himachal's pro tem Speaker

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Jawali, Chander Kumar, on Monday took oath as the pro tem Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was also present at the simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. Principal Secretary, General Administration, Bharat Khera conducted the proceedings.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu could not attend the ceremony as he was tested coronavirus positive and is quarantined at Himachal Sadan, New Delhi.

Pro tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker appointed for a limited period of time to conduct the work.

Chander will function as chairman of the Vidhan Sabha till the new Speaker is elected.

Six-time MLA and senior most member of the House, Kumar was elected to the Assembly in 1982, 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2022 and was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, defeating former chief minister Shanta Kumar. He lost the Assembly election in 1977 as an Independent by a narrow margin.

He is credited with setting up of the National Fashion and Designing Institute in Kangra and getting Rs 124 crore sanctioned for Tanda Medical college in Kangra, a release issued here said.

He was also instrumental in bringing important bills, including the Right to Food, Right To Health, Right To Employment, Right to Information and Right To Education, during the UPA I government.

