Tripura CM breaks protocol, drives car in Agartala to join Argentina fans during FIFA World Cup Final

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha broke the protocol and joined Argentina fans in Agartala to witness the thrilling FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:25 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in Agartala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha broke the protocol and joined Argentina fans in Agartala to witness the thrilling FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The Chief Minister came out on the road driving a car without security cover and reached North Gate area in Agartala where a good number of Argentina fans were watching the nail-biting match on a giant screen on Sunday night.

Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman Sambit Patra, Saha joined the crowd like a common man, he was greeted by the youth present at the spot amid huge enthusiasm. The Chief Minister's sudden appearance left the people present surprised. "There is huge enthusiasm among the state's youth towards football. If they get a proper platform, they would definitely shine. The present state government is working in this direction, he said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Champions- Argentina in a social media post. "What a game Congratulations Argentina for this spectacular win. Joined the enthusiastic youth of Agartala, watched the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 and witnessed the historic win of Argentina," tweeted Saha. (ANI)

