BRS MLA Rohit Reddy appears before ED in Hyderabad

Ruling BRS MLA in Telangana Pilot Rohith Reddy, complainant in the case related to alleged attempt to poach party MLAs, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday.

The ED had last week served notice to the legislator from Tandur to appear before it today, though Rohith Reddy had earlier said he has no clue as to why the investigating agency has served the notice.

Rohith Reddy, before entering the ED office here, told reporters that he had sought time till December 31 to appear before the central agency, but they refused and insisted on his appearance today.

''As a law-abiding citizen, I came here,'' Rohith Reddy said.

He had earlier denied allegations of his involvement in any narcotics-related cases.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy - were named as accused in the case (alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs) after a complaint was lodged by Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against the three on October 26.

The trio was subsequently arrested and later granted bail by the High Court.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS, now BRS, and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They allegedly asked Reddy to bring some more BRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt of poaching MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)